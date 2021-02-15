California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 51,067 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of The Mosaic worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $51,430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 704.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

