California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,624 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Zynga worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Zynga by 73.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after buying an additional 2,325,997 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zynga by 69.2% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after buying an additional 1,431,625 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth $12,879,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $12,510,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,220 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.62.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.