California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of L Brands worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 67,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in L Brands by 2,219.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 148,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 142,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

