California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.48 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.