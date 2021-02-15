California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,478 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 248,138 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 319,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,376 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $154.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

