California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 12,690 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Paylocity worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $2,258,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of PCTY opened at $205.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.34. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,035 shares of company stock valued at $72,957,666. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.