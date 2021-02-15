California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 20,584 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Anaplan worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,414.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,211 shares of company stock worth $26,457,155. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of PLAN opened at $82.26 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

