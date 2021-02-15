California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 23,547 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of The New York Times worth $20,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The New York Times by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NYT. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

