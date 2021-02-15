California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 31,863 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Aramark worth $21,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75,444 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Aramark’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

