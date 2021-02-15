California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 37,454 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Mplx worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mplx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806,703 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,383,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,693,000 after purchasing an additional 538,277 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mplx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,941,000 after purchasing an additional 623,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,965,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,878,000 after purchasing an additional 431,001 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

