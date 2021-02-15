California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 58,430 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Nielsen worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 162.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after buying an additional 4,218,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 3,805,116 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth about $17,602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 118.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,435,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 779,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth about $7,270,000.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.78 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

