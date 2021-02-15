California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 7,846 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Five Below worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

FIVE opened at $192.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.13. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

