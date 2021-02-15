California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of IPG Photonics worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.45.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $252.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.