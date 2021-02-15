California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $102,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $160.67 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average is $157.07. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.