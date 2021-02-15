California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Deckers Outdoor worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 90,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $323.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $336.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $12,849,659. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.