California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PagSeguro Digital worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,978,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,738.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 101,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $61.82 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

