California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Sensata Technologies worth $20,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 152,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,632,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,575,000 after purchasing an additional 509,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

