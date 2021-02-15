California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.31 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of DISH Network worth $19,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,857 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 305,036 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

