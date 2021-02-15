California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.83 Million Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,921 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Huazhu Group worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTHT. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

