California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.05 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,965 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of STORE Capital worth $20,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in STORE Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in STORE Capital by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.