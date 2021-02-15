California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.80 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after buying an additional 342,311 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,538,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

NYSE ATR opened at $144.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

