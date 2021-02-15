California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.92 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,054 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Tapestry worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,641 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 11,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,112,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $40.18.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.