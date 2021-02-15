California Public Employees Retirement System Has $21.25 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Floor & Decor worth $21,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Loop Capital raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.48.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $103.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

