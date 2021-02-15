California Public Employees Retirement System Has $21.52 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 909,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $21,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 329.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

