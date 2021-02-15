California Public Employees Retirement System Has $21.89 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,549 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Flex worth $21,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $68,123,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $13,915,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $12,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 599,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 42.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,587,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 470,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

FLEX stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,744 shares of company stock worth $2,485,043 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

