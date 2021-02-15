California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.09 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of FOX worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FOX by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

