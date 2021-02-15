California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.35 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Amdocs worth $22,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

DOX opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

