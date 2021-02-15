California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Aspen Technology worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $7,885,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN opened at $158.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $160.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

