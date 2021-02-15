California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of LPL Financial worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,503,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 654,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,323,000 after buying an additional 223,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $130.24 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

