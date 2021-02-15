California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Hubbell worth $20,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $165.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.