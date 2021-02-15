California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,996 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Autoliv worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Autoliv by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $94.27 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

