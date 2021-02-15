California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 12,180 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,180 shares of company stock worth $2,549,960. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $125.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $135.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

