California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 14,876 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Owens Corning worth $20,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 27.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Owens Corning stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.