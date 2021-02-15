California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 14,882 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.