California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 18,270 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at $33,301,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $430,020.00. Insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $209.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $249.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.07.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

