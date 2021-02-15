California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 24,525 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Comerica worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 396.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 164,221 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Comerica by 17.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comerica by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $66.08.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

