California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 27,935 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.