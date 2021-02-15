California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,115 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Amedisys worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $1,236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $308.82 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $325.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.48 and its 200 day moving average is $258.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.