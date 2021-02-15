California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,968 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 78,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,832 shares of company stock worth $23,778,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $245.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day moving average is $179.23.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.