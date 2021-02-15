California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,100 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of MKS Instruments worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 10,375.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $167.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

