California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,572 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of PRA Health Sciences worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

PRAH opened at $129.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $137.88.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

