California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $155.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $171.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.04.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

