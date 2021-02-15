California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $58.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after buying an additional 682,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after buying an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after buying an additional 134,775 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 268,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.