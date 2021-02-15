Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELY. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE ELY opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

