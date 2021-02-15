Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $9.90 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 109.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $9.90 million and $260,455.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.48 or 0.03765443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00032592 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

