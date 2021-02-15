Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 86,704 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 3.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,079,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

