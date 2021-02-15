Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

