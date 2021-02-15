Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.67.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $413.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $414.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.98 and its 200 day moving average is $345.98. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

