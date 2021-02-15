Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,951 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYU. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $115.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.