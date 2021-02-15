Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 334,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 13.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,447,000 after purchasing an additional 109,549 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $192.66 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

